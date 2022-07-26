Car totally destroyed in fire at Sarikei-Bintangor junction

SARIKEI (July 26): A car was totally destroyed after it caught fire at Sarikei-Bintangor junction here yesterday.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Mahmudin Narudin said all four people in the car managed to escape unhurt during the incident.

He said they received a distress call at 3.48 pm and a team of 10 firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“When the firefighters each the scene, the fire had engulfed the entire car. The firefighters managed to extinguish the flames and ensure that the scene is safe and under control before concluding their operation,” he added.

The operation ended at 4.20pm.

Mahmudin said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.