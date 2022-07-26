Ministry of Health’s cashless move a challenge for rural S’wakians

MoH’s move to commence digital payments at govt health facilities from Oct 1 to impact interior folks most, says rep

KUCHING (July 26): The rural folks are likely to find it challenging to adapt to cashless transactions, following the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) move to go cashless effective this Oct 1, says Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He welcomes the ministry’s decision to gradually use cashless payments for services at all its facilities, but he also calls upon the government to be mindful of those who are still dependent on cash in performing transactions.

“On one hand, going cashless is the way forward, but on the other, the rural folks such as those under my constituency may need to adjust to this situation.

“Going cashless means that you need to have a bank account; I believe quite a number of my constituents do not have any bank account and at times, it is more preferable for them to use cash,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Dennis stressed that there must also be an avenue for the rural community and those from the underprivileged groups to continue making payments using cash at clinics and hospitals.

“I know that the decision to go 100 per cent cashless would have a huge impact on my rural constituents, and I can assure you that it would be quite difficult for them to adjust,” he remarked.

MoH secretary-general Datuk Harjeet Singh, in a circular dated June 21, said all health facilities under the ministry would only accept cashless payments either via debit card, credit card or e-wallet transaction, effective this Oct 1.

He said the decision was in line with the MoH’s Anti-Corruption Plan 2021-2022, adding that by going cashless, it would reduce the risk of leakage of public funds, improve efficiency of revenue management at the counter, cut operational costs and work processes, and lower the risk of Covid-19 transmission at payment counters.

He also said the ministry would expect 95 per cent of transactions at its hospitals and clinic