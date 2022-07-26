Dayak Cultural Foundation to present Buda Anchah with RM20,000 award

KUCHING: The Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) will present an award of RM20,000 to Sarawak’s international champion bodybuilder Ronny Buda Anchah.

Buda recently won gold at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in the Maldives.

In a statement today, DCF, which comes under the chairmanship of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, expressed its pride in Ronny for bringing glory to the Iban community and Sarawak as a whole internationally.

The 50-year-old is a retired Warrant Officer 1 of Malaysian Air Force.

An Iban from Sri Aman District, he joined the air force as a recruit in 1994.

In the Maldives, Ronny won the gold medal for men’s bodybuilding in the Up to 65kg category.

His second gold medal was from the Men’s Masters for ages 50 to 59 in the 80kg category.