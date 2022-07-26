Dept investigating fatal forklift accident in Samalaju, warns of legal action

BINTULU (July 26): The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) Sarawak is investigating a fatal workplace accident in Samalaju.

In the accident on Sunday (July 24), a worker at an iron factory was crushed to death when a forklift driven by a co-worker ran over him.

“Dosh Sarawak takes every accident that occurs seriously and all employers are urged to improve the level of occupational safety and health to prevent accidents,” said the department.

An investigation team from Dosh Sarawak Bintulu has since gone to the scene to investigate.

Prior to the accident at around 6.30am, the victim was carrying out his routine work inspecting billet casting at the cast house production area.

While he was walking to the billet casting, the victim was hit by a forklift from behind.

This caused him to fall under the forklift.

He was brought to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.