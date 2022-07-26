Do not go beyond the constitution on land acquisition, says minister

BANGI (July 26): Land acquisition for economic development needs to be done carefully so that every action taken does not go beyond Article 13 of the Federal Constitution, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Article 13 of the Federal Constitution provides for the right to property that is no one can be deprived of his property except in accordance with the law and no law can provide for the taking or use of the property by force without adequate compensation.

“Land acquisition for economic development needs to be done carefully because there is a possibility that its validity will be challenged in court if it is not properly managed,” he said at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Land Acquisition Seminar here today.

In his speech text read by Energy and Natural Resources Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Rosli Isa, Takiyuddin said the land acquisition process at the initial stage includes ascertaining the land area and the amount of compensation that needs to be given, then it involves tax amendments and the issuance of title extension as well as official ownership.

According to him, the land acquisition method is implemented through the Land Acquisition Act 1960 by the state and federal governments to acquire land for the implementation of projects for the benefit of the people and the development of the country’s economy.

“Land acquisition is not arbitrarily used, they are done in the public interest, such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project,” he said.

He said the acquisition of land is also aimed at increasing the use of land at an optimal rate so that economic activities become more productive, thereby improving the standard of living of the people. — Bernama