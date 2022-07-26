Drive circular economy to make Malaysia a biomass hub, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): Malaysia is capable of becoming a biomass hub through the development of a circular economy in line with the country’s status as the world’s second largest exporter of palm oil and the largest contributor to the biomass industry.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said to drive the development of the circular economy, focus should also be given towards using raw materials from waste or excess in the chain of the agri-commodity sector.

“This includes making agri-commodity biomass resources an important component in the circular economy.

“The government also strongly encourages efforts to make palm kernel dung as raw material for domestic aquaculture and animal husbandry food to reduce dependence on import and contribute to the country’s food security initiative,” he said when opening the Malaysian International Agri-commodity Expo and Summit 2022 (Miaces) today.

It (Miaces) is organised by the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry and held at the Malaysia International and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) from today until Thursday, involving the participation of more than 350 companies from 39 countries.

Also present were Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and Science and technology Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Ismail Sabri said the effort to use agri-commodity waste material should be made an alternative with the world, including Malaysia, facing food security challenges due to global economic uncertainty and geopolitical crisis and climate change.

This global economic uncertainty and geopolitical crisis and climate change affected the food supply chain as some countries stopped their export of foodstuffs for farm animals, he added.

The Prime Minister also expressed the hope that the agri-commodity sector could help re-generate the country’s economy and restore the economic stability of the people. – Bernama