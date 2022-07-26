e-Kasih data on poverty in Sarawak called into question

KUCHING (July 26): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth has disputed the e-Kasih data that more than 97,000 households in Sarawak live in poverty.

Its information chief Azizul Annuar Adenan said the Youth wing believes there could be a discrepancy in the data as it does not reflect the real situation in Sarawak.

“Firstly, the areas that were shown to have the highest poverty rates were Kuching, Serian and Simunjan.

“We beg to differ as there are certainly more rural areas that would fall under the category, but just because these areas might not have the internet reach or capabilities, households that fall under the poverty line cannot be registered or be put into the system.

“Serian and Simunjan could be considered as semi urban and most certainly Kuching as urban being the capital city of the state,” he said in a statement yesterday.

It was issued in response to a recent news report quoting Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad as saying in the Dewan Rakyat that more than 97,000 households in Sarawak are living in poverty.

Citing the e-Kasih database, Abdul Latiff had said 39,858 households were in the hardcore poverty category and 57,281 were considered poor.

Azizul, who is Tanjong Datu assemblyman, said he agreed with a recent statement by Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben that data in e-Kasih should be updated and verified.

He added PBB Youth also hoped that this e-Kasih registration be made easier while the respective agencies should do their work and go on the ground to assess the real situation.

“Secondly, with the data at hand, the federal government should take action into reducing the poverty rate as it is their responsibility.

“They can’t just mention mere numbers but without taking affirmative measures to tackle the matter at hand. More funds should be given to the state to alleviate these households from their current status,” said Azizul.

Martin had in a recent statement questioned the data provided in the e-Kasih system, by saying the online registration platform was created many years ago.

“Anyone who thinks their family is poor can register and the question now is, has the data been verified or updated?” said Martin, who is Kedup assemblyman.