Fatimah: Housewives’ Social Security Bill passing to provide homemakers with social safety net

KUCHING (July 26): The passing of the Housewives’ Social Security (HSS) Bill 2022 which offers voluntary insurance protection to Malaysian housewives will provide these homemakers with a social safety net, says Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said housewives who contribute to the voluntary insurance scheme, which will be managed by the Social Security Organisation (Socso), will be entitled to benefits such as medical and disabilities.

“Housewives who are eligible not only refer to wives but also divorcees or widows. They will still be entitled to the benefits until the end of the contribution period,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Though there are no details yet on the implementation of this scheme under HSS, she said on the surface, the insurance coverage “sounds good.”

She also said that it would be for the Bill to include housewives who are from the M40 income classification or middle-income groups and not just the B40.

“At the moment, we have the Insentif Suri (i-Suri) voluntary contribution by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) which gives benefits to housewives in the e-Kasih database for the poor,” said Fatimah.

The HSS Bill 2022 was passed by a voice vote in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday and will see around three million housewives below the age of 55 eligible for the voluntary insurance scheme.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said under the scheme, the coverage included medical benefits and compensation payments between RM300 and RM50,000 depending on the severity of the injuries.

He also said that husbands would have to pay RM120 in advance to Socso to provide protection for their wives over a period of 12 months and that housewives could also choose to make their own contributions should their husbands decide not to sign up for the scheme.