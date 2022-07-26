Foreign labourer jailed five years for possession of keris

MIRI (July 26): A foreign labourer was sentenced to five years prison by the Sessions Court for possession of a keris in a public place.

The court also ordered the accused be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving his prison sentence.

Sadar Kaco, 39, from West Sulawesi, Indonesia was charged under Section 7(1)(a) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which provides a maximum of 10 years jail upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found to have been possession of a keris, a scheduled weapon listed in the Second Schedule of the Act, without lawful purposes.

He was charged with committing the offence at 3.30am on July 23 this year at the roadside in front of a cafe at Jalan Pasar here.

Deputy Public Prosecuter Asyraf Fahmy Md Roslen prosecuted before Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, while the accused was unrepresented.