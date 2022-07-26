Four arrested in police raid on Pakan cockfighting pit

BINTULU (July 26): Four men were arrested Sunday for taking part in illegal cockfighting during a police raid in Pakan.

Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin said the raid was carried out at 2.30pm at an open area of an oil palm plantation following a tip-off.

“When police arrived at the location, a group of people taking part in the cockfighting session took off into a nearby forest but four of them, aged between 50 and 60, were apprehended,” he said in a statement.

He added one suspect, aged 54, had tried to prevent the raiding party from carrying out its duties by shouting at and pushing an officer.

“A struggle ensued and police had to use minimal force to subdue and arrest the suspect, who will be investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for preventing a civil servant from discharging his duties.”

Section 186 provides for imprisonment of up to two years and fine of RM10,000 or both on conviction.

Andam said among the items seized at the scene were cash amounting to RM430, two live and three dead cockerels, a weighing scale, and two cockspurs.

The case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance 1962, punishable under Section 5(3) of the same Ordinance, which carries a fine of RM500 or imprisonment of up to three months if convicted.

“The police will not compromise against any party involved in illegal cockfighting activities in Julau and Pakan.

“The public are also urged to give full cooperation to civil servants carrying out their duties, especially enforcement personnel,” said Andam.