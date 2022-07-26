Four injured in accident involving two cars, motorcycle at Jalan Sultan Tengah

KUCHING (July 26): Four people were injured in a accident involving two cars and a motorcycle at Santubong bridge, Jalan Sultan Tengah, Petra Jaya here this morning.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified of the incident at 7.08am and 10 personnel from the Padungan fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that accident involved two cars and a motorcycle and no victims were pinned to their vehicles.

“Bomba only helped to move the victims out of their vehicles and send them to the hospital,” it added.

The operation ended at 8.11am.