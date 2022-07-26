Identified 5G spectrum allocated to DNB, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): All the identified 5G spectrum, namely the 700MHz, 3.5GHz and 28GHz bands, have been allocated to Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) for the provision of 5G services throughout the country, said Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

He said this was in line with the government’s decision on the implementation of the national 5G network and infrastructure by DNB as the operator of the Single Wholesale Network (SWN).

“The implementation of 5G network development in Sarawak has started in the second quarter of 2022. “DNB is working with the Sarawak government and related agencies to ensure development of the 5G network runs smoothly,” he said during a question and answer session in Parliament today.

He was responding to a question by Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) on whether the government would offer 5G spectrum specifically for the Sarawak government to operate 5G services in the state.

For this year, Zahidi said a total of 339 5G sites are planned to be developed, namely 227 sites in Kuching and 112 sites in Miri with 17 sites having been completed in Kuching until last July 11. – Bernama