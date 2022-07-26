Kuching cashier fined RM500 for unlawful possession of money

KUCHING (July 26): A cashier was fined RM500 in default 10 days’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for unlawful possession of money.

Jawai Gindi, 32, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Sarawak Minor Offence Ordinance 1958, which carries an imprisonment of three months or a fine of RM500.

She had unlawfully possessed RM400 at a bank near Jalan Satok here at around 2.44pm on March 8, 2018.

Based on the facts of the case, Jawai was arrested after a man lodged a police report claiming that he had been deceived by a non-existent money-lending offer.

To proceed with the loan process, the complainant had to deposit RM400 into a bank account under Jawai’s name.

The complainant was also instructed to make another payment of RM800 which made the complainant felt suspicious and deceived.

An investigation into the case revealed that Jawai, who owns the bank account, had sold her own ATM card for RM200.

Prosecuting officer Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang handled the case while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.