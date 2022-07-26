Lighting strike sparks Samarahan house roof fire

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 26): The roof of a double-storey house at Taman Rafflesia, Jalan Dato Mohd Musa here, caught fire after being struck by lightning during heavy rain yesterday evening.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said an occupant of the house contacted the department at 5.07pm to report sparks and smoke coming from the roof.

“Nine personnel from the Kota Samarahan fire station were dispatched to the scene, and they were informed on arrival that some factory workers living nearby had helped to put out the small fire on the roof using fire extinguishers,” said Bomba.

The department added that only a small section of the roof was affected, and that firefighters carried out an inspection to ensure there was no danger of the fire reigniting.

The operation concluded at 6.10pm.