Lo: 20 pct MPP contractors graded C, won’t get new projects

KUCHING (July 26): Some 20 per cent of contractors implementing projects for Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) have been given the lowest grade of C and will not be considered for new projects, said Lo Khere Chiang.

In announcing this, the council chairman said MPP has also terminated “less than 2 per cent” of its contractors for failing to complete their jobs but did not give an exact figure.

He added these contractors have now been blacklisted.

“I won’t say all the projects competed are 100 per cent in terms of workmanship quality, at least 80 per cent of the projects where the workmanship which I am very happy with.

“I will tell the 20 per cent don’t come back and tender because they did a lousy job. For those other 80 per cent who did a good job, I will encourage them to tender more for council projects,” he told reporters after witnessing the handover of a completed project at Kampung Tematu near here.

He explained contractors graded C would be “siphoned out” from MPP’s project tendering process for about two years.

He disclosed that one of the contractors terminated was for an incomplete project at Kampung Sinar Baru, where the contractor could not even afford to pay the Liquidated Ascertained Damages (LAD) penalty for the project delay.

According to him, there are no abandoned projects in MPP as the delayed projects would be continued by newly-appointed contractors.

“Overall, I am very happy that all the projects which we planned and implemented are all completed according to schedule, albeit some unavoidable delays,” he said.

He said there are over 260 projects worth about RM30 million implemented in MPP areas.

He explained these projects are implemented using the RM5 million funds allocated to each state constituency.

“In MPP, there are six state constituencies namely Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, Kota Sentosa, Mambong, Tupong, and also Satok, where Segedup is located. There are also three parliamentary constituencies in MPP namely Stampin, Puncak Borneo, and Petra Jaya,” he added.

On the visit to Kampung Tematu, he said it was to witness the handing over of a recently completed RM120,000 sports grandstand.

He said the grandstand project was requested by villagers to provide them with a comfortable facility to watch matches and other sporting activities at the adjacent football field.

The project commenced on Feb 16 and was completed on June 15.