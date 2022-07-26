Man arrested at Jalan Bau-Kuching for alleged possession of illicit cigarettes, firecrackers

KUCHING (July 26): Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Siburan for alleged possession of various types of contraband cigarettes and firecrackers at an eatery in Jalan Bau-Kuching yesterday.

Bau District Police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said a team from the Bau district police headquarters criminal investigation division raided the eatery during an ‘Op Kontraban’ operation conducted at around 2.15pm.

“Upon arrival at the premises, the police introduced themselves as police officers by showing their authorisation card and informed the suspect of their presence at the outlet.

“Police then conducted an inspection and found various types of contraband cigarettes and firecrackers at the back of the eatery,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Poge said the suspect, who has no previous criminal record, was brought to Bau district police headquarters to assist in investigation.

“The seized items will be sent to the Chemistry Department and Royal Malaysian Customs Department for further action,” he added.

Poge said the suspect is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 which provides for a maximum fine of 10 times the value of the items or RM100,000, if convicted.

He is also being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, which provides for an imprisonment of not more than seven years or a fine of RM10,000 or both, if convicted.