Man arrested at Jalan Bau-Kuching for suspected involvement in online gambling

KUCHING (July 26): Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Kampung Tengah Supa, Spaoh at an eatery in Jalan Bau-Kuching yesterday for suspected involvement in online gambling activities.

Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement, said the ‘Op Dadu’ raid was conducted at 3.45pm, involving personnel from the Bau district police headquarters criminal investigation division.

“During the raid, police arrested a man who is suspected to be involved in online gambling activities. The raiding team also seized a handphone, and a SIM card,” Poge added.

He said the suspect has no previous criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000 or up to three years in prison, if convicted.