Minister attends premiere of Sarawak telemovie ‘Misi’

KUCHING (July 26): Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah attended the premiere of ‘Misi’ – a telefilm produced by a local company, Kamek Empun Production that had been slated for airtime on Astro First’s Video on Demand (VOD).

Screened at GSC Spring Shopping Mall here last night, the event also hosted Abdul Karim’s deputy Datuk Snowdan Lawan, the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) chief executive officer Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim, Finas Borneo director Mohammad Rizal Mohamed Yunus, Kamek Empun Production chief executive Affendi Jeman and its director Mohamad Ghazali Jeman.

According to Ghazali, the production of Misi had been supported by Finas’ Digital Content Fund (DKD) and also allocation from the ministry.

“Shooting was fully done in Kuching, with an almost all-Sarawakian cast and crew members.

“On top of that, Misi has also been scheduled for airtime on Astro Best, around August or September this year,” said Ghazali, who is also the telefilm’s director, in a press statement issued in connection with the premiere.

An all-Sarawakian entity, Kamek Empun Production is active in producing television shows, including telemovies and variety series, for broadcast stations namely RTM, TV3, Astro and TVS.