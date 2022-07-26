Miri man serving time gets additional three months for drug offence

MIRI (July 26): A man currently serving a jail sentence received a further three months imprisonment for possessing drugs.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence after Patrick Suring Peter Usai, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge read against him in accordance with Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under 12(3) of the same Act, which provides a fine up to RM100,000 or five years jail or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was found to have possessed 1.85 grammes of methamphetamine in a room on the third floor of a building at Centre Point Commercial Centre Phase 1 here at 8.30pm on April 28, 2021.

The accused appealed for his sentence to be commuted as he is married and has two children aged 8 and 10.

The accused, who is currently serving a prison sentence until January 2023 for other offence, said his 8-year-old son has leukaemia.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.