Nor Shyefful beats youth and experience to be No. 1

KUCHING (July 26): Asian Championship silver medalist Mohd Nor Shyefful Hafiz Duan staved off spirited challenges from youngster Acho Prince Kee Zing Yang and veteran Kenny Choo Tzan Liong to lift the champion of champions trophy at the Sarawak Armwrestling Championships at CityONE Megamall here last Sunday.

The 31-year old police corporal from Pusat Latihan Polis (PULAPOL) Kuching had earlier won the Senior Men’s Above 85kg Right Hand while Acho had bagged the Junior Men’s Above 75kg Right Hand and Senior Men’s Under 85kg Right Hand.

Kenny Choo was also a double gold medalist as he won the Senior Men’s Under 70kg Right Hand and Master Men’s Under 75kg Right Hand.

The Novice Men’s Open Right Hand champion was Steve Adrian Jabry followed by Dexter Ng, Rodolfo Diaz, Joedwin Matius and Hong Siat Xian from second to fifth spots.

Syed Zulhilmi Syed Alwi won the Junior Men’s Under 75kg title, with Marcello Ezekiel Ruzehy and Muhammad Najmi Abd Aziz finishing second and third.

The second to fifth placings of the Junior Men’s Above 75kg Right Hand were taken up by Steve Adrian, Jacky Hamsen, Dexter Ng and Bryan Emmanuel respectively.

Meanwhile, Oscar Mason Chai won the Master Men’s Above 75g title after beating Roslie Jamawi in the final while third to fifth placings went to Ibrahim Rini, Abang Mohamad Yazid Abang Kasim and Zamri Samsudin respectively.

The state championships was organised by Miri Arm Wrestling Association with technical support from Premier 101 Armwrestling Club here. It attracted 44 participants from Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Sri Aman and Sabah.

Batu Kitang state assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang graced the opening ceremony. Among those present were organising chairman Alex Chu, Premier 101 Armwrestling Club deputy president Brendan Teng, event technical head Louise Teng and representatives of the sponsors.