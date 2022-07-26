Proposed new agreement to replace MA63 to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): A proposal for a new agreement to replace the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) is expected to be the focus of the Parliament sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the question on the matter will be raised by Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar) during the Minister’s Question Time.

He also wants to know the implications for Sabah and Sarawak if MA63 is cancelled and replaced with a new agreement.

Also in the list is a question by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) to the Energy and Natural Resources Minister on the ministry’s solution to ensure the safety of the people, especially residents in Gunung Inas Baling, Kedah following the recent waterhead incident.

During the questions for oral answers, Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) will pose a question to Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister on the government’s action against those who offer haj by proxy (badal haj) services at unreasonable prices, mostly motivated by fraud, and how can it be stopped completely.

There is also a question by Tengku Zulpuri Raja Puji (PH-Raub) to the Finance Minister on measures to address the country’s economic downturn, the sharp depreciation of the Malaysian Ringgit and the rising cost of living.

The Parliament siting today will also focus on the tabling of the Armed Forces Fund Bill (Amendment) 2022 for the first reading and debate on the Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill 2020 for the second reading.

The current Parliament sitting is for 12 days until Aug 4. — Bernama