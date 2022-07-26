Rosey: Various programmes to boost women involvement in socio-economic devt implemented

MIRI (July 26): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development has drafted and implemented various programmes and initiatives to boost women involvement in socio-economic development.

Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus stated this when officiating at the Millennial Women Leadership Programme 2022: Women Drive Progress at Sri Malaysia Hotel in Lawas on Sunday.

She said there is huge achievement gap between women and men in the domain of political dominance, the domain of opportunity and economic participation in the state.

“In other selected domains, there are still gaps achievement among women compared to men in Sarawak, especially in the domain of political dominance which is around 0.120, opportunity domain and economic participation (0.714) and 0.947 in the health and life domains.

“Realising there is a huge equality gap in the domain of political dominance and the domain of opportunity as well as economic participation, my ministry has drafted and implemented various programmes and initiatives aimed at bridging the gaps,” she told the participants.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, pointed out that according to statistics of Women’s Empowerment in Selected Domains, Malaysia 2021 issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) women had exceeded men in the educational attainment sub-index with 1,059 scores.

For Sarawak, she said further, women recorded a higher score than men in achievements in education at 1.071, where a score of 1.0 indicates the level of achievement of equality (opportunities and participation) between women and men.

“My ministry through Social Development Council in collaboration with researchers has carried out a study on women’s participation in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) leadership at grassroots level in Sarawak.

“Thus, we will improve the programme modules leadership every year by considering current changes which require women to be active and more competitive.”

To increase women’s leadership capacity, she said the ministry has implemented Women’s Leadership Training Programme (WLTP) since 2019.

As of April this year, she added, a total of eight series of women’s leadership capacity building programme have been conducted involving 356 participants throughout the state.

Touching on the Millennial Women Leadership Programme, she said the programme was organised by Sarawak Women and Family Department.

A similar programme would be held in Sibu and Lundu, she added.