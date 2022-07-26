Sarawak Energy announces winners of Q2 2022 e-Bill lucky draw

KUCHING (July 26): Sarawak Energy has announced the 250 winners of Q2 2022 e-Bill lucky draw, with each recipient receiving a RM50 electricity bill cash rebate that will be credited to their registered electricity contract account.

In a press statement, Sarawak Energy said all winners will be notified via their e-Bill subscription registered e-mail address.

The list of winners is also available here.

The lucky draw is held every quarter to thank Sarawak Energy’s e-Bill subscribers who have supported the utility company in its ‘Go Paperless e-Bill Campaign’ efforts to promote environmental sustainability and aspiration to become a digital utility by 2025.

The campaign was first launched in 2021 to promote the e-Bill service to customers. With electronic bills, subscribers enjoy the convenience of searching, accessing, paying and storing their electricity bills without the paper clutter.

To-date, 120,000 customers have subscribed to the e-Bill service. Rewards for subscribers include a RM2 rebate on the monthly electricity bills for a period of 12 months upon successful registration.

Subscribers will also be automatically entered into quarterly lucky draws, with 250 winners receiving RM50 electricity bill cash rebates each quarter. Previous lucky draw winners are still eligible to participate in the next round, as long as they remain subscribed to the e-Bill service and fulfil other eligibility conditions.

To subscribe to Sarawak Energy’s e-Bill service, customers may perform self registration via the ‘SEB cares’ mobile application (available in App Store and Google Play) or fill in the registration form via www.sarawakenergy.com.

They can also call 1-300-88-3111, email customercare@sarawakenergy.com, or approach the nearest Sarawak Energy’s customer service counters by providing their name, electricity contract account number, e-mail address and mobile phone number.

Upon successful registration, customers will receive their monthly electricity bill via their registered email addresses and will no longer receive physical bills.