State Health Dept: Upward trend in number of Covid-19 cases, deaths

KUCHING (July 26): There is an upward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Sarawak, said the State Health Department.

Its director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said there was an increase in the number of cases during Epid Week 29 with 437 cases reported compared to 367 cases during Epid Week 28.

He also said there was also an increase in the number of deaths, with a total of eight deaths recorded from July 1 to 25, compared to three deaths in June.

“As at July 26, there are a total of 57,008 cases reported this year. This brings the cumulative number of cases to 309,308.

“However, most of the new cases reported are under Category 1 and 2 and do not require admission to the hospital, ” he said in a statement today.

Dr Ooi also revealed that as at July 24, ICU beds usage was still at acceptable level – at 2.9 per cent of the total number of beds.

As such, he called on the public to be wary of the virus at all times and take precautionary measures such as wearing face mask, physical distancing and conducting self-test or swab test at any health facilities should they exhibit symptoms such as fever, coughing, sore throat or difficulty in breathing.

“If you are found positive, please abide by the isolation order as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

“For high risk individuals such as the elderly, frontliners or individuals with comorbidities who received their first booster dose, they are also encouraged to get the second jab six months after receiving the first jab.

Meanwhile, Dr Ooi said the state Health Department continues to monitor the Covid-19 cases trend in the state, and is taking several steps to face the increasing number of cases.

He asserted that all government health facilities in Sarawak are always ready to provide treatment and assistance to the public at all times and ensure the Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRCs) in all divisions are ready to be activated in the event of an increase in cases.

He added that the Paxlovid oral pills are also offered for high-risk individuals at the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in selected government health clinics and hospitals.

“High-risk groups such as patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney problems, asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease and cancer are encouraged to come forward for a health assessment for the cure as soon as possible.

“The list of CACs at health clinics and government hospitals that offer Paxlovid medicine will be updated on the website https://covid19.moh.gov.my/ from time to time,” he added.