Survey indicates public support, and also concerns, over smoking ban law

KUCHING (July 26): Many people here are generally in favour of the proposed Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill, which is expected to be debated in Parliament next week.

However, some of them have expressed certain concerns about the enforcement, once the legislation has been passed and gazetted.

“I totally support this Bill. Many countries have introduced this law, which has helped mitigate smoking-related health issues affecting their citizens.

“In my opinion, such a Bill should have been introduced much earlier; however, it is better late than never.

“Ideally, it is meant to prevent sales of tobacco products and also vapes to those under the age of 18.

“The issue, however, is the enforcement part, involving the traders who are selling these products. These traders would determine the success or failure of this Bill,” community leader Temenggong Austin Dimin told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Thirty-year-old Alexander Chung also questioned the effectiveness of this legislation, especially with regard to preventing sales of tobacco products to a segment of society born after 2007.

“I support this Bill, but the question is how powerful (the implementation of) this new law is in banning the sales of tobacco products to those born after 2007, especially the illicit cigarettes.

“Currently, illicit cigarettes are being sold everywhere, so it is not easy (for the authorities) to run checks on the premises one by one,” he said.

On a positive note, supervisor Mohammad Asmady Yussof said with the introduction of the Bill, it would ‘indirectly give birth to a generation of tobacco-free individuals’.

“I’m not a smoker, so I support this Bill. With the enforcement of this Bill, the youths could divert their budget to something that’s more beneficial such as their basic needs, or having better and healthier food, instead of wasting money on tobacco products, which do not bring any positive effect on their personal health,” he pointed out.

Cecelia Jeleny, 33, expressed her hope that the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill would be passed in Parliament as soon as possible so that the number of youth smokers in Sarawak – and also the country, as a whole – could be reduced significantly.

“It’s best to control and prevent smoking and vaping among the youths, as these habits only bring more harm than good to them.”

The Bill initially contained a clause to ban smoking amongst, and prohibit the ownership of tobacco and vape products by those born after 2005.

However Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, in his tweet yesterday, said the government decided to push the year limit to 2007 after considering views gathered during a series of stakeholders’ engagement sessions.

This, added the minister, would allow ‘more time for community education, a robust implementation plan and the ramping-up of enforcement’.