Teen driver perishes after car crashes into tree

MIRI (July 26): A teenager was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a tree near a petrol station at Jalan Kuala Baram Bypass in Permyjaya here early this morning.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Danielson Deisler Wan Lian, 18, saying police received a report on the incident at 2.43am.

“The victim was travelling from the city centre towards his house in Taman Desa Murni when the vehicle went out of control and crashed into a tree by the side of the road,” he said in a statement.

He added the victim suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Miri Hospital.

Police are investigating the crash under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.