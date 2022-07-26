Teresa Kok wins defamation suit against Jamal Yunos

KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): The High Court ruled today that Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos defamed Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and ordered him to pay RM300,000 as compensation.

However, Jamal was absent from court when the verdict was read today.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Mohd Arief Emran Arifin’s ruling was based on the grounds that Jamal had failed to prove his defence against Kok’s accusations.

“I find that the plaintiff has proven her claim against the defendant for malicious falsehood,” Mohd Arief said.

The court also issued an injunction on Jamal to prevent him from repeating his statements in any media or any format.

The court also ordered Jamal to pay Kok court costs of RM50,000 within 14 days of today’s judgment.

“I’m surprised that Jamal did not show up and I thank the court for vindicating me.

“I hope that he does not repeat this anymore,” Kok told reporters outside the courtroom later.

However, her lawyer Datuk Sankara Nair told reporters that Jamal’s remarks had already damaged Kok’s reputation.

“It is a clear indication that Kok is not a corrupt politician,” he added.

Kok was also represented by Jaden Phoon while Jamal was not represented by any lawyer after previously discharging his appointed legal representative.

Kok filed a defamation suit against Jamal in 2017 after he accused her and several other federal Opposition lawmakers of misappropriating Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds under the Skim Mesra Usia Emas initiative at a press conference. – Malay Mail