Tongod Water Department inefficient – rep

TONGOD (July 26): Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah reminded government department heads in the area not to shirk from their responsibilities and duties.

Inefficiency among the department heads must not be repeated if they do not want their weaknesses to be referred to the higher authority, he said.

“Such lack of work commitment by the department heads at the district level must not be taken lightly,” said Masiung.

He was referring to the decision by the Tongod Water Department to shut down water supply to 18 villages in Tongod and Penangah with the excuse that there is no budget to purchase diesel to run the water pump.

“These villages have been without water supply for more than one week. This is the careless attitude of the Tongod Water Department by giving such an immature excuse,” he said, adding that more than 10,000 residents were affected by the shutting down of the water supply.

“How come the district Water Department did not request for a sufficient annual emergency budget from its headquarters? This is unacceptable,” he said.

Earlier Masiung also visited the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tongod boys hostel which was damaged by fire on July 17.

Masiung pointed out that the operation to put out the fire on the third floor of the hostel block met with difficulties because there was no water supply.

“I want all department heads in the district to be aware of their respective duties. Don’t wait till a new problem arises to act as this will create a negative perception on the government,” he stressed.