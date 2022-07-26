Wong: Existing master plan proven very effective in preventing floods

SIBU (July 26): Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is requesting the state government to refer to the existing Sibu Flood Mitigation Master Plan, of which phases 1 and 2 had already been successfully implemented and proven to be very effective in preventing floods.

The existing master plan is also based on the Amsterdam model, the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president pointed out.

He suggested for the plan to be continued, rather than engaging new consultants and coming up with something new, which could take time.

“From 2007, that time of course was the Barisan Nasional (BN) Wawasan Team Sibu, we had already pursued this flood mitigation plan for Sibu and we got in touch with the federal Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

“And that time, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was the minister in charge of this (federal DID). Subsequently, federal officers, from DID particularly, also visited Holland to do the detailed study and when they came back, they had a master plan for Sibu.

“And subsequently, this master plan was implemented – phase 1 and 2 – which is very effective. What remains is Phase 3, 4 – the most critical is phase 3 – Bukit Assek, Tiong Hua Road, Hua Khiew Road – these are most critical areas.

“I would sincerely request the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and the state government, please refer to this old master plan done by the federal DID,” Wong told a press conference here yesterday, which was also attended by PSB Dudong chairperson Wong Hie Ping.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said the concept of this flood mitigation plan is quite straightforward.

“They imitated Amsterdam, meaning that they would raise the roads along the river to a level high enough to prevent river water from flowing in.

“Excessive water inland could be because of heavy downpour – then, they (pumping stations) will pump out the water. And this has proven to be very effective (in phases 1 and 2).

“To me, I would like to request the Premier and the team to refer to the existing master plan which is all ready, and to refer the matter to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas,” he reiterated.

Wong recalled that Uggah had come to Sibu many times to check on the flood mitigation plan and was very happy with it.

“We had successfully implemented it. It is a proven effective flood mitigation plan. Why not refer to it and carry on with this rather than engaging new consultants?

“What I am saying is this, if you refer to the old master plan and re-study it, if it is workable…why do you need to go again doing something from scratch, engage foreign consultants to do it. It could be few years down the road. It could take time,” he said.

Abang Johari when officiating at the closing of Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) here last Saturday had mentioned the need to manage the frequent flooding here and to look at Amsterdam in Holland as a model.

“Amsterdam is below the sea. Sibu is also below the river. Therefore, there has to be a study done to make Sibu like Amsterdam. When I officiated an event in Sibu Jaya (recently), I said there is a possibility that Sibu can be like Amsterdam in future,” the Premier said.