27 companies employing former inmates in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 29): Eleven Corporate Smart Internship (CSI) companies are collaborating

with the Prison Department in Sabah to provide employment opportunities to former inmates.

Twenty small companies are doing the same thing.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said that he felt proud of the companies and employers, who include former inmates, for helping in the rehabilitation programme for former inmates.

“I am informed that the owner of the company is with us this morning. Congratulations to the Malaysia Prisons Department for proving that the rehabilitation programme carried out has shown results and reduced the stigma of the community towards former inmates,” he said.

Joachim said that he hoped more former inmates will be successful in the future.

He also said that the Sabah government through his Industrial Development Ministry, is ready to help in the form of guidance to the inmates to start their own business as entrepreneurs in various industrial sectors.

He added that with such recognition and involvement from all parties, as the minister of Industrial Development, he shall endeavor to open employment opportunities for the inmates starting from agencies under his ministry.

“I will instruct my officers to follow up on this matter. Hence, I urge the Prisons Department in Sabah to conduct a meeting with all companies, under my supervision for further information,” he said when launching the KJP Outreach Programme with CSI and employers on Friday.

Since all prison inmates who will participate in the Parole and Licensed Release System are Malaysian citizens, Joachim said he will try to ensure that the company gives priority to them in terms of job opportunities and will reduce dependence on foreign workers.

Earlier, he explained the Prison Department has been running the Community Rehabilitation Program (PDK) for a long time, which consists of the Parole System (ODP), Mandatory Attendance Center (PKW), Licensed Release of Prisoners (PBSL) and Resident Reintegration Center (PRP).

He added that Sabah has released about 3,885 prison inmates into the community via the ODP since the parole system was implemented in 2008.

He said that some employers in Sabah were offering a monthly wage of RM3,000 to the former inmates.