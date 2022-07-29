Abd Karim: Anti-hopping law serves as deterrent to unscrupulous politicians

KUCHING (July 29): Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes that the anti-hopping law will serve as an effective deterrent to unscrupulous politicians who do not have principle and often switch political parties for monetary gain.

He felt that the law concerned was aimed at individuals because the voters voted for the individual and the party he belongs to.

“A candidate contests under a certain party and that party can also be an independent. The voter may vote for him because he does not believe in other parties.

“Unfortunately after the candidate is elected, he will jump to another party, so this law is to act against such individual,” Abdul Karim told reporters in a press conference after launching the 50 Day’s Countdown to Sukma MSN 2022 and ‘Our Star, Our Pride’ Programme at the Kuching Waterfront here today.

“That is a good bill that has been passed by the Parliament. You can see nobody objected to it and only 11 didn’t turn up while 209 members voted for it.

“I personally feel that there is no need for this law. The voters should be able to see for themselves. If a person does not have principles and contests again, the people should not vote for him,” he added.