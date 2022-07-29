Abdul Karim: Sarawak targets 44 gold in Sukma 2022

KUCHING (July 29): The Sarawak Contingent would need to win more than 55 gold medals to become the overall champion of the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) which would be held in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 16 to 24.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this was based on the number of gold medals won by Terengganu – the overall champions of the previous Sukma in Perak in 2018.

“Our target is 44 golds based on the prediction made by the team managers and coaches, but I do believe that we are capable of winning more than that judging by the progress.

“This is based on the feedback that we got from the sports that have athletes who are undergoing training in Sarawak and outside the state, and we are hoping that we can get some surprises from these sports,” he told reporters in a press conference after launching the 50 Days Countdown to Sukma 2022 and ‘Our Star, Our Pride’ programme at the Kuching Waterfront here today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, said the state contingent headed by chef de mission Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu would comprise more than 800 people including 698 athletes who will participate in 426 events in 31 sports that will be held in various places such as Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and as far as Langkawi in Kedah.

“I hope that the sports that always win a lot of gold medals such as wushu and tenpin bowling will continue to deliver. Last week we had surprises from BMX, and we have golfer Mirabel Ting who won the Singapore Amateur Open and Penang Amateur Open back to back.

“I believe sports like cycling, BMX, rugby and golf can spring surprises for us,” he added.

To another question, Abdul Karim said Sarawak athletes who win medals at recognised international, regional and national sports events will be rewarded with incentives by the state government.

“For those who win gold, silver or bronze at Sukma, SEA Games and the Commonwealth Games, they will get incentives,” he said.