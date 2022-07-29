Abdullah Saidol: Independent MPs not spared from Anti-Hopping Law

KUCHING (July 29): Independent MPs who are members of a coalition may be caught by the Anti-Hopping Law (AHL) if they hop into another party or coalition, said Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

“I have not gone into the details of the amendment (to the Federal Constitution to provide for the AHL). If I am not mistaken and correct me if I am wrong, MPs who are members of any coalition who clearly hopped into any other party or coalition without basis will probably be caught by the Act,” he told a press conference at a hotel here today.

“Such MPs may not be a glamorous frog but he is still a frog. At the moment, no one dares to hop, but waiting for the moment if they would be candidates of any party for the next general election,” he said, adding their integrity would only be tested after the general election.

The Semop assemblyman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member said state leaders basically agreed to the concept of anti-party hopping as party hopping could result in political instability which may then contribute to driving away foreign investors.

On Thursday during the debate on the AHL Bill in Parliament, Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang, who is an independent supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government, said independent elected representatives should be given the chance to decide on their political direction and also should not be punished if they decide to join political parties.

During the 2018 parliamentary election, Jugah won the Lubok Antu seat as an independent candidate, only to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) subsequently.

Then in June 2020, he quit PKR and declared himself an independent supporting the PN federal government.

Last month he told The Borneo Post that he had applied to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS). Two weeks ago his decision to join PRS had the blessings of GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Sarawak Premier.

The Parliament on Thursday passed with a two-third majority (209 votes out of 220), the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution pursuant to prohibiting MPs from changing parties or committing party hopping.

The Bill will subsequently be tabled at the Senate on Aug 9 for its first reading, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Santubong MP added that he hoped the Bill could be enforced from the first week of September. He stressed that the law will only come into force when it is passed by the Senate and after presenting it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah, for royal assent.