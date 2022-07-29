Abun: New law to negatively affect independent, fringe parties candidates

MIRI (July 29): Voters may opt for major political parties instead of independent and fringe parties candidates in general and state elections with the passing of anti-hopping law, opined PKR Sarawak information and communications chief Abun Sui.

The PKR Belaga chairman who is a lawyer by training said the new law would have a chilling effect on independent candidates and fringe parties in elections as the narrative would be about forming the next government.

“I strongly believe this law negatively impacts small or mosquito parties as they cannot form the government. Independent candidates would probably not be considered by voters anymore,” he said in reply to a question.

Adun opined that there would be less opportunist independent candidates and a more united opposition in Sarawak.

He pointed out that clarification is still needed regarding a party leaving a coalition and whether all seats have to be vacated and by-elections called.

“We have to wait and see the implementation because the Court may make decisions in the future to include any party leaving their coalition,” he said, adding that Pakatan Harapan has played a major role in the passing of this law after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the government.