Maxis’ positive momentum to continue into 2H 2022

KUCHING (July 29): Maxis Bhd’s (Maxis) positive momentum is expected to continue into the second half of 2022 (2H22) driven by the reopening of the economy.

In a note, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) highlighted that the company is returning to normalcy as its subscribers, in both the prepaid and postpaid segments and B2B revenue remained robust while home connections continued to show positive momentum with blended ARPU looking stable.

“We believe the positive momentum is expected to sustain into 2H22 on the continued reopening of the economy.

“Mobile subscription will be boosted by the return of foreign workers on reopening of borders. Given the attractive bundling of home internet and mobile services, we are positive on home internet gaining momentum further.

“The reopening of the economy is boosting its B2B revenue as both corporates and SMEs continue to upgrade their digitalisation,” it opined.

It also pointed out that Maxis is seeing traction coming from SMEs on digitalisation investments.

“Investments on digitalisation by SMEs are gaining grounds given availability of government grants,” it noted.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said the company guided for a low-to-mid-single digit increase in service revenue (notwithstanding the commercial 5G launch) with EBITDA likely to remain flat to a low single-digit increase from FY21 level (42 per cent), which is in line with our assumptions.

“Maxis believes that it should be able to manage further cost pressures, if any, in 2H22,” it added.

Aside from that, the research team noted that Maxis refrained from commenting with regards to Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

“We take it as negotiations (or possibly fine-tuning) with the government on pricing and annual outlay commitment are still on-going,” it said.

In a separate note, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) said as Malaysia entered the Covid-19 endemic transition phase, Maxis deems that it is now appropriate to provide its FY22F guidance of low-to-mid single-digit growth for service revenue and flat-to-low single-digit growth for EBITDA compared to FY21.

“While its service revenue is in line with our assumption, we maintain our forecast for negative EBITDA growth assuming Maxis will incur an additional network cost of RM500 million annually from 5G wholesale capacity charges, as the group accepted DNB’s single wholesale network model for 5G network deployment,” it noted.

In terms of capex, Maxis’ 1HFY22 expanded 30 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM412 million, as the group continued to focus on improving 4G coverage connectivity.

“This represents 32 per cent of our full-year estimate of RM1.3 billion. We deem this in line with our expectations as Maxis’ capex cycle is typically slow during the 1H and escalates in the 2H of the year,” it said.