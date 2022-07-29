Noon fire destroys single-storey house near Paradom roundabout

SIBU (July 29): A fire broke out at a single-storey house near Paradom roundabout, Jalan Sibu-Sarikei this afternoon, damaging part of the ceiling and roof of a single-storey house.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said it received an emergency call at 12.14pm and a team of 11 personnel from Sibu Central Fire station was rushed to the scene located 17km away.

“The fire destroyed about 40 percent of the house before it was successfully brought under control at 12.53pm,” it said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire and total loss were still under investigation.