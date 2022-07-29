Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases nearly reach 300

KOTA KINABALU (July 29): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases nearly reached the 300 mark on Friday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said 292 new cases were recorded, which is a hike of 43 compared to Thursday.

“Kota Kinabalu has the highest number with 115 cases, followed by Sandakan with 31 cases, Penampang 24, Papar and Beaufort 22 each, Tuaran 21 and Lahad Datu 13.

“The total samples taken today are 2,919 compared to 3,118 yesterday,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He said the positivity rate on Friday was 12.02 percent which is higher than Thursday’s rate at 11.14 percent.

“The rising positivity rate is a sign that the daily infection figure will continue to increase because virus is spreading at a faster rate,” he said.

He said that most of the cases were in categories 1 and 2.

There are also a case each in categories 3, 4 and 5.