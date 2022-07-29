Two men arrested for alleged murder of teen in Kuching

KUCHING (July 29): Police have arrested two male suspects for allegedly beating up an 18-year-old male, who later succumbed to injuries sustained.

Acting Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the teenager was allegedly beaten up at an eatery along Jalan Tun Jugah around 1am today.

The teenage victim later succumbed to injuries sustained while receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital. The case has been classified as murder.

“The suspects aged 43 and 50 years are under remand until Aug 5 to assist police investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The incident was believed to have been sparked by the deceased’s personal romantic relationship,” said Merbin in a statement, adding that a post mortem will be carried out today.

He reminded the public to refrain from taking any action against the law as the police are thoroughly investigating the case.

Those with information on the case are advised to come forward to the nearest police station to assist with investigation.