Umno has green light to hold party polls after GE15, says sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has approved Umno’s application to amend its constitution allowing internal polls to be deferred to after Malaysia’s national election, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced this evening.

The Umno secretary-general said he received official confirmation from the RoS today.

“Please be informed that the RoS has approved the application related to the Umno constitution with minor amendments.

“The RoS approval is effective today (July 29, 2022),” he said in a statement.

He added that the RoS requested that Umno also amend its constitution to state that state that its party election should be held in one term of the parliamentary general election.

“This means that the Umno party election for this term will be held no later than six months after the 15th general election (GE15) is held,” he explained.

Ahmad thanked the RoS on behalf of Umno for approving its party application.

Umno, which leads the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, was supposed to hold its internal elections by December this year since they had already been twice delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country’s largest political party was at risk of being deregistered if it failed to get the RoS to approve its constitutional amendment to defer its internal elections.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan previously said the party wants to defer its internal election to prevent infighting and focus on winning the 15th general election, which must be called by September next year. – Malay Mail