With Anti-Party Hopping law in place, people are the boss, says SUPP leader

KUCHING (July 29): With Dewan Rakyat passing the Anti-Party Hopping Bill on Thursday, politicians will begin to realise that the people are the boss, said Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

“Since 2018, we have seen 37 parliamentarians switch sides and three prime ministers taking over the government, which is very bad in terms of political stability.

“The law should be able to rid Malaysia of politicians who are populists and self-centred, and give stability to the government that takes charge of Putrajaya after the 15th General Election (GE15),” the SUPP Stakan branch chairman said in a statement today.

Sim also said with the new law in place, there will be a much more stable government that can attract FDI (foreign direct investments) and minimise politicking and bickering in the background.

As such, he congratulated all those who voted in the law for the sake of Malaysians now and in the future.

“We have inherited the political system from the United Kingdom that is based on high moral standards, where the unwritten rules are ‘our words are our bond’, high integrity, honesty and principle. We have to move on when we have set the rules into law so that our political system will hold our elected members of Parliament to account to the electorate who voted for them.

“It is also a momentous occasion for the growth in Malaysian democracy, however it is a shame that the reason we got here is because of political frogs.

“The law was almost unanimously voted in and that is evidence that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wholly supported it and will continue to support matters that benefit the people and the country while also safeguarding Sarawak’s rights,” he said.