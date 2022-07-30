Avoid corruption, abuse of power – Tokoh Maal Hijrah recipient

KOTA KINABALU (July 30): Sabah 1444h/2022 Tokoh Maal Hijrah recipient, Datuk Jasri @ Nasip Mat Jakir, has called on all Malaysians, especially civil servants, to avoid corruption and abuse of power to ensure harmony in the country.

The former Syariah Court of Appeal judge said that all citizens need to know that corruption and abuse of power are heinous practices that can destroy the country’s harmony and the future of the nation.

“Let us as Malaysians unite in rejecting the practice of corruption…corruption will not happen if there is no giver and taker. However, abuse of power can happen when we are in power…but what is important is that we need to guard the trust given to us with full integrity.

“Nowadays there are many challenges that civil servants have to face, especially the symptoms of corruption, and we need to deal with the problem more seriously for the sake of the country’s future,” he said after receiving the Sabah Tokoh Maal Hijrah award from the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the celebration on Saturday, which was also attended by Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, when speaking at the ceremony, said Muslims in Sabah have been urged to always strive to improve the potential and quality of all aspects to achieve excellence in this world and hereafter.

“Even though the Prophet’s hijrah event is now nothing but nostalgia to learn lessons from, the spirit of hijrah and the need to make changes and reforms towards good is always relevant, especially when the country is facing various challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, in MELAKA, religious differences are not an obstacle for Teh Hock Cheng, the recipient of Melaka Tokoh Maal Hijrah for Ibnu Uraiqith Award (for a non-Muslim individual) category, who received recognition for his contributions, in conjunction with the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration yesterday.

Teh, 59, a director of a food company, who has been involved in community and social activities involving Islam in the state for the past 38 years, said that, despite receiving various accusations from certain parties who were not happy with his activities related to Islam, he just ignored it.

He added that his involvement to help the development of Islam in Melaka was based on his heart and was sincere without any hidden intentions.

“What I want is to know more about Islam for my own spirituality and well-being,” he said.

Another award recipient, Datuk Hasnah Salam, 68, who was named Melaka Tokoh Maal Hijrah for the Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Award category, described the award as a complete surprise and a recognition for women.

The chairman of Yayasan Angin Ahmar Melaka said that she never gets tired of providing views, advice and the necessary assistance, especially in ensuring that Islamic development can move along with current progress.

Both received a certificate of appreciation, a plaque and cash, presented by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali was also present. – Bernama