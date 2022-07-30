Bau firefighters put out lorry cabin fire

KUCHING (July 30): The cabin of a lorry that was transporting grass for animal feed caught fire near the Kampung Sibuluh bridge, Jalan Bau-Lundu at 11am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel from the Bau fire station managed to extinguish the fire at 12.04pm using water from their fire truck.

The lorry’s cabin was totally destroyed by the fire.

No injuries were reported as the driver managed to exit the three tonne lorry safely.

The whole operations ended at 12.09pm and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At the scene were firefighters from the Bau fire station, who were in the midst of conducting a rescue operation at Bukit Bung Jagoi where a hiker was reported to have sustained injuries.

After the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters returned to Bukit Bung Jagoi to resume the rescue operation.