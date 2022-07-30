Clarify source of funds for education incentives, says DAP man

KUCHING (July 30): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Yayasan Sarawak have been asked to clarify the source of funds for education incentives presented by SUPP representatives across the state recently.

George Lam, special assistant to Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong posed the question after receiving numerous complaints from parents regarding awards given to students who excelled in SPM 2021 examination only in SUPP constituencies, allegedly omitting outstanding students in opposition held Pending, Batu Lintang and Padungan constituencies here.

In a press conference at DAP headquarters here yesterday, he claimed that disgruntled parents felt that if the funds were from Yayasan Sarawak then it should be open to all.

“If indeed it is true, then Yayasan Sarawak as a government agency should not be bias or discriminatory. All Sarawakian excellent students should be given a chance to apply for the award.

“I do not object to the initiative to motivate and encourage the students to do better but Yayasan Sarawak must be fair to everyone,” he said.

Lam went on to say that he understood that Yayasan Sarawak was one of the co-organisers who helped SUPP representatives gather the students for the award ceremony and schools had received instructions for outstanding students to attend the ceremony.

Lam said in his statement dated July 20, he had raised this question as DAP had noticed only students from SUPP constituencies had received such an award and reiterated the need for clarification from SUPP and/or Yayasan Sarawak.

“If it was not from the SUPP representatives’ allocation, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government and Yayasan Sarawak must make this award available for all Sarawakian outstanding students regardless of the constituency they are in,” he concluded.