CM: SMJ devt plan shows positive results

KOTA KINABALU (July 30): The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan which was launched in March last year to improve the economy and well-being of the people, is now beginning to show positive results, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said success was also achieved in other sectors such as agriculture, industry and tourism, including human capital development to ensure that youths in Sabah have employment opportunities.

“Therefore, I would like to call on all Sabahans to jointly make it a success, because the SMJ halatuju aims to drive comprehensive development based on the strength of identity and steadfastness of patriotism in accordance with the state coat of arms’ slogan which is Sabah Maju Jaya”, he said.

Speaking at the state-level Ma’al Hijrah celebration which was officiated by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahuruddin on Saturday, Hajiji encouraged Muslims to always strive to improve the potential and quality of all aspects in order to achieve excellence in this world and happiness in the afterlife.

According to him, the spirit of ‘hijrah’ and the need to make changes and reforms towards goodness is always relevant, especially when the country is facing various challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In facing today’s very challenging scenario we cannot run away from the focus of preserving unity of the people, improving the economy and developing human capital to continue development in this state.

“I hope that our future young generation will continue to do their best in shouldering the trust as citizens who uphold the demands of religion, nation and country. This is very important, because the hopes and prospects of the country lie with the young generation who will lead the country and the state in the future.

“Therefore, live and understand the meaning behind ‘hijrah’ in order to be a creative and innovative community in the face of current challenges and ongoing developments. Hijrah is a necessity and it happens throughout the ages,” he said.

Hajiji said the theme of Maal Hijrah 1444, ‘Keluarga Malaysia Pemangkin Kemakmuran’ clearly shows the unity of Muslims who are of multiple races, languages and cultures in any situation, to achieve the common goal of forming a country that can empower the values of togetherness in addition to respecting all the differences that exist.

According to him, the essence of the theme invites Muslims to remember how ‘hijrah’ had a huge impact on a government institution, where the Prophet SAW was able to form the unity of the people in a multiracial plural society.

“Malaysia, especially Sabah, as a state with multiple races and religions, enjoy unity regardless of differences as one ‘Malaysian Family’ that is the catalyst for the prosperity of this state.

“Not only does it need to be preserved to be inherited by our children in the future, but mutual respect, setting aside any differences and looking at the commonalities we share must always be embedded in us,” he added.