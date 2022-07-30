Commonwealth Games: Double joy as weightlifting squad scoops second gold

BIRMINGHAM (July 30): The national weightlifting squad continued to bring more cheer to the Malaysian camp at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games after contributing the nation’s second gold medal here today.

Muhamad Aznil Bidin made sure the Jalur Gemilang kept flying proudly at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) after lifting a combined total of 285 kilogrammes (kg) in the men’s 61 kg category, in turn setting a new games record.

The Kedah-born weightlifter’s snatch lift was 127kg, with a clean & jerk of 158kg.

Muhamad Aznil’s success was proof of his weightlifting prowess as the 28-year-old managed to defend the gold he won in the 2018 edition in the Gold Coast, Australia.

Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru won the silver with a combined total lift of 273kg while India’s Gururaja Poojary had to settle for the bronze with a combined total of 269kg.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Aznil was grateful that all his efforts in preparing for this Games over the last four years had paid off.

“It is never easy to defend a gold medal… mental strength is needed, also dietary care and sufficient rest. You have to always listen to the coach’s instructions as well,” he said, while adding that his win in Birmingham will motivate him further to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“In December, there is an Olympics qualifying meet in Colombia, and I will prepare the best I can for it as I dream of making it to the Olympics,” he said.

Earlier, squad mate Mohamad Aniq Kasdan secured Malaysia’s first gold medal of the Games after coming up tops in the men’s 55kg category.

Mohamad Aniq’s win was made sweeter when he lifted a combined total of 249kg, a new Games record. – Bernama