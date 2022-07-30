Contractors urged to resume Song Waterfront project

KAPIT (July 30): Walikota of Kapit District Council (KDC) Lating Minggang and its secretary Kelimbik Sibat have conducted a site inspection of the waterfront project at Song here recently.

Lating voiced his dismay that the Song Waterfront project had long been held up since 2019, with Covid-19 MCO (Covid-19 Movement Control Order) and shortage of manpower being the main reasons for the delay.

“The council is disappointed because we have told them (the contractors) to resume construction. But various reasons are given such as lack of manpower, wet weather, and so on.

“This Song Waterfront Project is for the benefit of all, particularly for the residents in Kapit. I hope the contractors will speed up work for the sake of the people,” said Lating.

Lating and Kelimbik also visited the recently renovated public toilets and Song Market to inspect the facilities.