Expedition organisers lauded for bringing healthcare to rural Sarawak folk

MIRI (July 30): The organisers of the Northern Sarawak Expedition 2022 have been praised for their commendable effort in bringing healthcare to the rural people in Baram and to promote local tourism.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the programme would help to promote a healthy lifestyle and to strengthen relationships among like-minded participants.

“Congratulations to the organisers for arranging the programme to promote healthy living with the participants coming from as far as Kuching, Bintulu and other towns in Sarawak.

The programme, organised by Oiltown 4×4 Adventure Club, entered its fifth edition this year after it was held in several other areas here in the past, including Mulu and middle Baram.

Dennis, who is also the club patron, believed the presence of some 60 participants would bring joy to the rural folk who were eager to provide them the experience of living in their longhouses, eating their food and experiencing their culture.

“Hopefully, this programme also provided opportunities to the rural folk to promote their produce to visitors and to motivate them to improve their village surroundings for outsiders to come for a visit.”

The state government, through Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), always strives to make Sarawak a preferred tourist destination, said Dennis who is also STB chairman.

He also said it was about time the Tourism Ministry and STB provided basic training for rural folk to become promoting agents of their own longhouses.

“I plan to come up with talks or training for longhouse folk to provide them with the basic knowledge of caring and handling visitors. They need to know the basic things such as the cleanliness of toilets, the kind of food visitors normally look forward to and many others.

“I will discuss this with my team at STB and the Tourism Ministry on how we can hold a programme for guest-handling sometime this year,” he added.

The two-day expedition was launched by Dennis during a dinner at Piasau Boat Club last Thursday.

The rural outreach programme, meanwhile, which was held with a medical team from the Health Ministry, provided free healthcare services including health screening, counselling and medication for the rural folk in Long Suling, starting Friday evening.

Among the participants of the expedition were Oiltown 4×4 Adventure Club president Sufri Hamdan and event manager Daud Wan Jalong.