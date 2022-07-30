Experiencing dark tourism on Sulug Island

KOTA KINABALU (July 30): Some 52 individuals, including district officers and assistant district officers, spent a night on Sulug island off here recently to experience and to learn what dark tourism is all about.

The group was part of a two-day dark tourism workshop, during which their presence brought life to the normally slumbering island. The workshop was co-organized by the Sabah Tourism Board, Dark Tourism Sabah and Sabah Parks.

Officials from the state Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry, Kota Kinabalu City Hall, as well as Federation of Rural Tourism Association Sabah also took part in the workshop.

Situated at the northernmost tip of Tunku Abdul Rahman Park and devoid of development, Sulug Island has earned the nickname Kota Kinabalu’s “darkest island.” Its connection to World War II events further adds to the allure that already surrounds the 20-acre round hill island that was once inhabited.

During the dark tourism workshop on July 23-24, participants learned about the island’s history, including the atrocities committed against the island’s residents and the executions carried out by Japanese soldiers.

State Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai was also present to meet the participants and observe their activities.

He was accompanied by Sabah Tourism Board (STB) deputy chief executive officer Julinus Jeffrey Jimit.

As part of their engaging experience, participants also acted out the lives of kampung people, putting their survival and negotiating skills to the test.

They set up their own camp, built their own table or chair out of driftwood, hiked a trail in search of hidden food baskets, bargained for food sharing, and cooked their own meal.

Joniston said a tourism workshop with the participation of district officials and tourism players is essential for deepening one’s understanding, particularly of the dark tourism concept and offerings.

“While Sabah has a lot of potential for dark tourism, we also need to look into ways to package it so that we’re not just presenting visitors a story but also activities that they can do to add value to the experience.

“I hope that the workshop participants will learn something from the programme, exchange their ideas, and be motivated to uncover potential dark tourism sites in respective district,” he said.

In addition, Joniston urged the District Tourism Action Committees to work with STB to develop dark tourism products that could appeal to both locals and international visitors in the long term.

“The Sabah Tourism product team is always committed to helping the community identify new product attractions and ready to impart knowledge and train kampung folks to gain necessary skills,” he added.

The participating districts were Ranau; Telupid; Kinabatangan; Tenom; Beluran; Pitas; Nabawan; Tongod; Nabawan; Lahad Datu; Putatan; Kuala Penyu; Beaufort; Kalabakan; Kota Belud; Papar; Kota Marudu; Penampang; Tuaran; and Sandakan.

Tongod assistant district officer Cleophas John Gordon remarked that the workshop was a productive programme and that dark tourism is a niche product.

“There will definitely be people who would want to experience dark tourism. Since this is a new product, there is always room for improvement down the road. In general, the activities that were planned were enjoyable.

“In Tongod, there is a cave called Agop Sarupi in Kampung Tulang-Tulang, which is an ancient burial cave where people are buried in timber coffins. In addition, there is a helicopter crash site in Gunung Tinkar,” he said in reference to the potential dark tourism attraction that Tongod can offer.

Meanwhile, STB Board member Roslinah Abd Hamid, who is spearheading the promotion of Dark Tourism, said the workshop was held to dispel misunderstanding about dark tourism, such as the idea that it is somehow connected to paranormal activity.

Roslinah’s research on historical places in Sabah began in 2010 after she recognised the potential for dark tourism, however she said not many people were enthusiastic about it at the time.

She said such a niche product has the potential to succeed and sites like Sulug Island, being close to the city, could be transformed into a dark tourist hotspot due to the presence of historical artefacts like graveyards and old well.

Sulug is one of five islands in the protected Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park, managed by the Sabah Parks. Its waters are well-known for snorkelling and scuba diving.