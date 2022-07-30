Fadillah: Anti-hopping law already provision in Sarawak Constitution, up to state AG to enforce or not

KUCHING (July 30): The anti-hopping law is actually already one of the provisions in the Sarawak state constitution, said Senior Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

However, he pointed out it could not be enforced before due to the court case in Kelantan which said the provision was ‘not legal’ as it was contradictory to the federal constitution.

With the passing of the Anti-Hopping Bill in Parliament, the provision in the state constitution may now be enforced.

“But it is up to the state attorney-general to assess and analyse the federal law and whether they want to make the provision the same with the one at the federal level or to enforce what we have. Sarawak has no problem with the anti-hopping law being enforced; that is why we fully support the Bill even though we have got such a provision in our state law.

“That is for the state attorney-general to assess whether there is a need for amendment or if the existing provision is sufficient,” he told a press conference after launching the Board of Engineers Malaysia Secretariat office here at Wisma Saberkas today.

He said this when asked to comment on Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili’s statement that it was important for the Sabah and Sarawak Legislstive Assemblies to quickly table the anti-party hopping law at the state level within 60 days.

Ongkili said this was because the amendment to the Federal Constitution to prohibit party-hopping passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday did not apply to both state legislative assemblies.

Meanwhile, on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) demand to cap the Prime Minister’s term, Fadillah said it was their demand but they had to listen to other opinions as well.

He said there were advantages and disadvantages to capping the term of the prime minister and because of that, let the matter be negotiated from time to time according to the current situation.

He believed there were many views to be heard and many stakeholders’ input needed to be taken and considered.

“We don’t want it to happen like in our neighbouring country, which may have to amend the law to allow the current president to continue leading the country.

“Because the performance of their current president is so good, Indonesia wants to extend his service but under their law, it cannot be done. So that has become a polemic issue being discussed in Indonesia now,” he said.

Fadillah said because of that, Malaysia has to see whether limiting the prime minister’s term is suitable or not and when it will be implemented.

“We needed to give deep thought on that and need to get the input not just from political parties but also from academicians, the public and so on, then we can come up with a more inclusive policy,” he said.