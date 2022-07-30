Fadillah urges engineering consulting practitioners to be more committed in providing best services

KUCHING (July 30): Engineering consulting practitioners should be more committed in providing the best and professional services to customers or public in Sarawak, said Senior Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He pointed out that adherence to the code of professional ethics as set out in the Engineers Registration Regulations 1990 must be upheld at all times in order to maintain the good name of the engineering profession.

He believed with the availability of the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) Secretariat office in Kuching, the relationship between Registered Persons from Sarawak and BEM can be strengthened through more efficient communication.

“BEM is also expected to provide the best service to the public who require their services, including those related to registration and complaints,” he said at the launch of the BEM Secretariat office here at Wisma Bapa today.

He also believed the office would speed up the registration and renewal of registration of Registered Persons, among others.

At the event, Fadillah also revealed BEM’s 50th Anniversary logo.

Also present at the ceremony was BEM chairman Dato Seri Mohamed Zulkefly Sulaiman and Sarawak Works Department director Richard Tajan.